Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of GOF opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 60,619 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.