GuccioneCoin Trading Down 4.1% This Week (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (GCC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. GuccioneCoin has a market cap of $44,041.86 and $4.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00257990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017470 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com . GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

