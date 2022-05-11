Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to Issue $0.02 Annual Dividend

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Grupo Supervielle has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of SUPV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

