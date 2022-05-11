Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after buying an additional 54,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

