Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NASDAQ GO opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

