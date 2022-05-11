Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.90.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.