Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to report $358.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.50 million. Green Dot reported sales of $357.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

