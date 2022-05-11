Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

