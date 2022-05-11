Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

CAR opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

