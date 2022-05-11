Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGM opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

