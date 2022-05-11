Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,560 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.