Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 164,573 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.