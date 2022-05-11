Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

