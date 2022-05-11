Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,249 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,021,000 after purchasing an additional 375,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

