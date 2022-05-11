Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

