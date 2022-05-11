Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

KOS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

