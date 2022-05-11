Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,672 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

