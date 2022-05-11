Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 896,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,055 shares of company stock worth $4,785,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Gray Television by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

