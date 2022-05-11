Gray Television, Inc. (GTN.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE GTN.A opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

