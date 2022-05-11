Gravity Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $625.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $642,234.35 and $625.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

