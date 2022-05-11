Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

GPMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $541.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.