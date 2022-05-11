Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.
GPMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $541.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.