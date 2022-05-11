Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 5.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.55 ($15.32) and last traded at €14.55 ($15.32). 2,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($16.21).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)
See Also
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.