Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 5.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.55 ($15.32) and last traded at €14.55 ($15.32). 2,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($16.21).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 million and a PE ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

