Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 92,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,958,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.