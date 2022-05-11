Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 92,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,958,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

