GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 8.6%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) was down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 173,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,040,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$160.82 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83.
About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.
