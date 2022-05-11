Goose Finance (EGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,218.00

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $111,153.38 and $15,218.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

