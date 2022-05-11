Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.20

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 21522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.