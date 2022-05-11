Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.77.
GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
