Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

GMED traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 1,308,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

