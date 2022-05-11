GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.955-1985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 3,184,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $156,699,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $28,838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

