Global Social Chain (GSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,208.00

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,208.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

