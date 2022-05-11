Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and MedX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.93 $965.46 million $3.49 34.08 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.66% 8.79% 5.06% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Payments and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 3 23 0 2.88 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments presently has a consensus price target of $188.12, suggesting a potential upside of 58.17%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

Global Payments beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MedX (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

