Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.54. Global Payments reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $200.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

