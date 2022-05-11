Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.