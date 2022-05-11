GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 481.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $78,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 8,991,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,402. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

