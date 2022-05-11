Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.04

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 16338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $20,746,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

