GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GitLab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Get GitLab alerts:

Shares of GTLB opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.