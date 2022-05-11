Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 241,385 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 704,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,272. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

