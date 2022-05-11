Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 11.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 174,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,593,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $26,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

