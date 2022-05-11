Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Gevo stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78.
In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.