Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Gevo stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. Gevo has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 531.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

