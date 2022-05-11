Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.67

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 11458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

