Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $6.28 on Monday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

