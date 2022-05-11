General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

