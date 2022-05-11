General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $66,937,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

