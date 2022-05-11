General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) to announce $18.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.07 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $76.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.18 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $149,257,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

