Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 10.4%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEGYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.