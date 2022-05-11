Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.92 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to report $105.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $84.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $437.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.38 million to $452.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.48 million, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $429.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. 29,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $939.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

