Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

GXE traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,836. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$39.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$167,457.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20. Also, Director Don Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,171,280 shares in the company, valued at C$15,132,612.

GXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Gear Energy (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.