GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCP. StockNews.com began coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,594,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,072,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

