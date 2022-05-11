GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 156630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.04 target price (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market cap of C$443.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$272,060.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.