Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.31

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after purchasing an additional 562,348 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,275 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,919,000 after acquiring an additional 723,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

